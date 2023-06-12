Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Finally Takes A Side - Team Paxton Or Team Ben

Contains spoilers for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4

Devi Vishwakumar's story has come to a close on Netflix's teen comedy "Never Have I Ever," but the actress who plays her, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has some thoughts about her character's romantic fate. Despite the fact that Devi definitely ends up with her academic rival turned lover Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), she revealed that she actually preferred another option.

"Well, I've always been team Devi, like truthfully and honestly, I am because I am in support of my girl first and foremost as my priority, Ramakrishnan told Nerds of Color. "But, of course, I have preferences and since this is coming post and I can actually now talk about it, show's over, we're done, I'm team Paxton, okay? I am a team Paxton girly."

"That kind of chemistry is more my kind of vibe as like an audience member, as a fan," Ramakrishnan explained, elaborating on why she's all-in for Darren Barnet's heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida. "I love seeing them on screen together. I love the way that they push each other. I love how they do truly grow together while being opposites because I don't want someone who's so similar to me. I like my own personality and I don't need to see my reflection in my partner, that's gross. So I think they complement each other better in my opinion, so I generally am team Paxton, you heard it here first."