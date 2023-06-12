Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Finally Takes A Side - Team Paxton Or Team Ben
Contains spoilers for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Devi Vishwakumar's story has come to a close on Netflix's teen comedy "Never Have I Ever," but the actress who plays her, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has some thoughts about her character's romantic fate. Despite the fact that Devi definitely ends up with her academic rival turned lover Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), she revealed that she actually preferred another option.
"Well, I've always been team Devi, like truthfully and honestly, I am because I am in support of my girl first and foremost as my priority, Ramakrishnan told Nerds of Color. "But, of course, I have preferences and since this is coming post and I can actually now talk about it, show's over, we're done, I'm team Paxton, okay? I am a team Paxton girly."
"That kind of chemistry is more my kind of vibe as like an audience member, as a fan," Ramakrishnan explained, elaborating on why she's all-in for Darren Barnet's heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida. "I love seeing them on screen together. I love the way that they push each other. I love how they do truly grow together while being opposites because I don't want someone who's so similar to me. I like my own personality and I don't need to see my reflection in my partner, that's gross. So I think they complement each other better in my opinion, so I generally am team Paxton, you heard it here first."
But... doesn't Devi end up with Ben, and not Paxton?
This is, honestly, a confusing sentiment from Ramakrishnan on a few levels. Not only does Devi end up with Ben — and Paxton pairs off with a new love interest of his own — but the young actress expressed the exact opposite sentiment to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after Season 4, the series' last one,, dropped on Netflix.
"I do have my preferences. I am definitely Team Ben, so I'm happy with what the writers chose," Ramakrishnan said. "I'm happy for the two of them. Devi did find love. And that's always fun. I was of course, for like the past year, always like, 'Devi should end up with no one.' But, hey, Devi, should live a little and why not, with your academic enemy turned rival turned friend back to enemy turned friend lover? They just had such a lovely roller coaster ride. It's so satisfying to see them come together. So I think that's pretty great. Also, they're both the same kind of crazy, so that works."
Devi and Ben first sleep together — marking both of their first times — at the end of Season 3, which leads directly into Season 4... and though they spend most of the season apart and seeing other people, it becomes clear, in the end, that they're meant to be. Ramakrishnan apparently might be indecisive about Paxton vs. Ben, but Devi clearly made her choice.
Devi actually has a third love interest in Season 4 of Never Have I Ever
Devi also entertains a totally different romance during the season with Ethan (Michael Cimino), a fellow senior who experienced a serious glow-up over the summer and is now the school's resident bad boy. After he defaces her car — meaning to do that to a teacher's car instead — Ethan and Devi's bond quickly turns romantic, even though they're polar opposites. While Devi is an A+ student desperate to attend Princeton University in the fall, Ethan doesn't care about grades or, really, any rules whatsoever... but when it comes to their physical connection, there's definitely a spark there.
This all turns sour, though, when, in an attempt to get revenge for Devi, Ethan steals from the Princeton admissions officer who attends their high school college fair and lifts her wallet from her bag. After breaking up with Ethan, Devi goes to Akshara (Janina Gavankar) personally and returns the wallet, which impresses Akshara, but as far as Devi and Ethan are concerned, the damage is definitely done.
In the end, Devi and Paxton are just friends
That's not to say Devi and Paxton don't have a moment together in Season 4; in fact, they share a steamy kiss while locked in a closet together, but there's one big problem. After taking some time away from college, Paxton is officially working at Sherman Oaks High as an assistant swimming coach, and Devi is still a student. They get caught and realize that any relationship between them is definitely off-limits, considering that Paxton could lose his job if they continued.
Neither Devi nor Paxton seems heartbroken over this development, though, and she even tells him, during the series finale where they're both attending her grandmother's wedding, that she's happy the two of them are friends — even telling him that he makes a better boyfriend than friend. Paxton, by that point, is dating fellow faculty member Lindsay Thompson (Genneya Walton), who started as a young substitute teacher at Sherman Oaks, and as we've mentioned, Devi ends up with Ben. With Ben at Columbia University and Devi at Princeton, they manage to bridge the gap between New York and New Jersey, living out their Ivy League dreams apart but together.
"Never Have I Ever" is available to stream on Netflix now.