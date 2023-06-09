Never Have I Ever Season 4: Who Does Devi End Up With?
"Never Have I Ever" Season 4 finally puts a bow on lead character Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) poignant journey through high school, but it doesn't get there without tossing in a few of the jaw-dropping twists that the show has become known for. Notably, the mystery of who Devi ends up with finally gets a clear answer, though even those who have watched through all four seasons of the show may be shocked by the outcome.
All the way back in "Never Have I Ever" Season 1, it's established that Devi is head-over-heels for Paxton (Darren Barnet). However, it's not him that she ultimately finds love with, nor is it the freshly-added heartthrob Ethan (Michael Cimino) who joins Devi's school in Season 4. The person who Devi ends up with is none other than Ben (Jaren Lewison), the boy who started the series as her academic arch-nemesis. Here's how things get to that point.
Season 4 offers a few final fake-outs
Those who followed along with the end of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 will know that the show's penultimate season ended off on a very significant moment, as, after Devi and Paxton break up, she shares an intimate night with Ben and loses her virginity to him. Season 4 picks up directly after this cliffhanger, with Devi and Ben on unstable footing due to the former seeing their hook-up as something significant and the latter thinking little of it.
Most of the season continues with Devi sparking a new romance with Ethan, while Ben gets into his own relationship. Both of these pairings fall through in the end, and Devi, being freshly single once again, goes to her senior prom without a date. Afterwards, she and Ben share a sweet heart-to-heart about Devi's future and her academic woes, and Ben intimates that his feelings for her have grown deeper.
All of these teases culminate in the series finale, as Ben gets his big make-it-or-break-it moment and confesses his love for Devi at her grandmother Nirmala's (Ranjita Chakravarty) wedding. The pair finally cement their relationship, and plan to make it work semi-long-distance when they head to college.
The creators knew the outcome might be controversial
As with any mainstream production that has a great love triangle setup — be it "The Twilight Saga," "Jane the Virgin," or "Grey's Anatomy" — there are going to be people rooting for particular outcomes. Giving a definitive resolution to these romance plots runs the risk of disappointing large swaths of fans, and in the case of "Never Have I Ever," the show's creators were well aware that Devi's ultimate romance might be a controversial pick.
In an interview with TheWrap, co-creator Lang Fisher talked about cementing who Devi ends up with. "I think there's gonna be a subset of people who are disappointed because, you know, the love triangle comes to an end and decisions are made," she said. "But I hope that we did it in a way that even people who may have lost in some sense, feel like they won. I think we did a good job."
Fisher went on to reveal that even the Netflix executives in charge of managing the show had strong opinions on Devi's love life. "I do think it was funny because our Netflix execs had picked sides, and there was like a 50/50, and when we told them what we're gonna do, some of them were disappointed," she said. "But then when they saw the season, they were like, 'We agree we agree, and it's good,' and so that's what I hope [happens] for fans when they watch."