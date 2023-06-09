Never Have I Ever Season 4: Who Does Devi End Up With?

As with any mainstream production that has a great love triangle setup — be it "The Twilight Saga," "Jane the Virgin," or "Grey's Anatomy" — there are going to be people rooting for particular outcomes. Giving a definitive resolution to these romance plots runs the risk of disappointing large swaths of fans, and in the case of "Never Have I Ever," the show's creators were well aware that Devi's ultimate romance might be a controversial pick.

In an interview with TheWrap, co-creator Lang Fisher talked about cementing who Devi ends up with. "I think there's gonna be a subset of people who are disappointed because, you know, the love triangle comes to an end and decisions are made," she said. "But I hope that we did it in a way that even people who may have lost in some sense, feel like they won. I think we did a good job."

Fisher went on to reveal that even the Netflix executives in charge of managing the show had strong opinions on Devi's love life. "I do think it was funny because our Netflix execs had picked sides, and there was like a 50/50, and when we told them what we're gonna do, some of them were disappointed," she said. "But then when they saw the season, they were like, 'We agree we agree, and it's good,' and so that's what I hope [happens] for fans when they watch."