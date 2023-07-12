Where Did That Viral Bill Hader Dancing Video Come From?

Social media sometimes seems to have a mind of its own. One day you might be seeing the first example of a new trend, and the next, you might be hit with a tidal wave of the same meme again and again across multiple different accounts. Such is the case with a very popular meme featuring "Barry" star and co-creator Bill Hader dancing in a deliberately corny manner while vibing to some electronic music.

While people across TikTok and Twitter are currently using the meme to sum up all kinds of good news situations and happy-go-lucky scenarios, the meme actually originates from an episode of "Saturday Night Live" that aired nearly a decade ago. Back in the summer of 2015, the sketch, which is called "Alan," was actually cut for time and never made it to air.

Luckily for Bill Hader and the internet, however, the sketch has found a second life online, despite missing out on airing live when it was originally supposed to. While the sketch in question is a simple one, it's definitely offbeat and weird enough for viewers to understand its appeal even outside of its standard meme format.