Saturday Night Live Won't Be Live Again Until The Writers' Strike Ends

Live from New York, it's a writers' strike! "Saturday Night Live," currently in the middle of Season 48, will not air a new episode this week, and may not return until the newly declared work stoppage by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) ends, Variety reports.

At the stroke of midnight on May 2, 2023, the WGA failed to reach an agreement with the major union of Hollywood producers and a strike was immediately in effect. Today, striking writers have put down their pens and picked up picket signs to march for a more favorable contract.

Because of the long timelines of Hollywood productions, many movies and TV shows won't be immediately affected by the WGA strike since their scripts have already been written and turned in. "Saturday Night Live," on the other hand, is written anew each week, meaning that its writers have stopped working in the middle of writing this week's episode. Twice before has a season of "SNL" been curtailed by a strike. Similarly, last-minute shows, including late-night programs such as "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will also go dark. Starting Tuesday night, both will air repeats (via CNN).

Former "SNL" star Pete Davidson was slated to host this Saturday, May 6, with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.