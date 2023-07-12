The Bear: Bob Odenkirk Has High Praise For His Experience Guest-Starring On The Series

After Season 1 of "The Bear" was met with critical acclaim and massive buzz, actors fought tooth and nail to join the cast for Season 2. "I had a young man send me a tape of himself making scrambled eggs," casting director Jennifer Rudnicke told Vulture. "It was literally just a video in his kitchen of him begging to be on the show. We kept getting submissions like that."

Huge stars were just as interested, and the 2nd season assembled an eye-popping assortment of talent — particularly in the ensemble Christmas episode, "Fishes." A who's who of actors cameo as various members of the Berzatto clan, including Jamie Lee Curtis as the family matriarch, Gillian Jacobs, John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, plus Jon Bernthal returning as Michael. Bob Odenkirk also joined for a brief but incendiary turn as Uncle Lee.

Odenkirk is no stranger to drama, best seen in his Emmy-nominated performance on "Better Call Saul." For Odenkirk, shooting Episode 6 of "The Bear" was "the greatest experience" since "Better Call Saul" wrapped in 2022.

"Everybody was there to kick ass, to play," the actor told Deadline, making sure to praise the series' lead. "Jeremy Allen White just sets a tone of professionalism and respect between everyone."