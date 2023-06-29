Superman: Legacy - David Corenswet's Vision Of Clark Kent Is Opposite To Henry Cavill

David Corenswet's iron will to play the Man of Steel paved the way for his casting as the DC superhero in "Superman: Legacy." Making Corenswet's resolve more interesting, though, is that the up-and-coming actor already had his approach to the character mapped out years ago — long before he auditioned for writer-director James Gunn.

During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet said he was quite aware of fans saying he resembled the then-Superman actor Henry Cavill. "It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me," Corenswet shared. But Corenswet also wanted to be the next Superman, too. That, however, is where the similarities between Corenswet and Cavill end. "My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman," Corenswet added. "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

Given Gunn's tweet that hints he's got an 'All-Star Superman' story in mind, it's reasonable to think Corenswet will get to play the type of superhero role he is looking for in "Superman: Legacy." Besides, Gunn is known for lighter tones, which he's brought to his previous comic book movies like the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and DC's "The Suicide Squad."