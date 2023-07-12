Secret Invasion Episode 4: How Long Has [SPOILER] Been A Skrull?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Beloved"

In Episode 2 of "Secret Invasion," we learn that over 1 million Skrulls, the race of shape-shifting aliens who entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of "Captain Marvel," have assimilated into the human population. In Episode 3, former SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) begins to suspect that Skrulls have even infiltrated the United States government and are planning to use their power to destabilize the planet by starting a war between the U.S. and Russia. These fears come full circle in Episode 4, when we learn that former Avenger and current presidential advisor James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is a Skrull.

Rhodey's true identity is certainly one of the biggest twists on "Secret Invasion" — one that undoubtedly has fans wondering how long he's been a Skrull. Thankfully, Episode 4 gives us a few hints to help answer this question. Since Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is unable to maintain his appearance after being critically wounded in the episode's climax, it's safe to assume that serious injuries can cause even the most powerful Skrulls to lose their disguise. This means that Rhodey has to have been human during the events of "Captain America: Civil War," when he crashes his War Machine armor and becomes paralyzed from the waist down. As such, we know that Rhodey is human in the "Iron Man" trilogy, "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Civil War," though things become a bit murky after that.