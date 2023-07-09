Secret Invasion: How Does Skrull Shapeshifting Work? What We Know From The Comics

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is facing a new threat in his latest appearance in "Secret Invasion." While the Skrulls may not be as big of a threat as Thanos (Josh Brolin), their abilities and powers create a paranoid dynamic that can isolate any hero (or enemy, depending on the perspective). The ability to shapeshift allows them to imitate anyone on Earth and makes them incredibly difficult to track. Of course, in the series, it seems to be simply a part of their physiology, but in the comics, it is the result of a scientific test done millions of years ago.

The scientific explanation of the power to alter a Skrull's own appearance, and in some cases complete physical make-up, comes down to their bodies being made up of unstable molecules that can be realigned to allow them to imitate what they see, even changing their respiratory systems to fit other planetary atmospheres. This makes them able to adapt to any planet, environment, or crowd.

Shapeshifting makes them a formidable enemy that could surround you completely, and you would never even know it. In Fury's world of keeping secrets and working in the shadows, this talent makes them even more dangerous and causes the veteran superspy to isolate himself. As we find out in the first episode of the series, when you are going toe-to-toe with the Skrulls, nobody is more dangerous than your best friend.