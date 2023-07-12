Secret Invasion Episode 4 Establishes Gravik As The Scariest Villain In The MCU Shows

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 4 – Beloved

"Secret Invasion" is a show that doesn't particularly concern itself with downtime, which is only to be expected for a series that both looks into one of the most secretive backstories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and deals with a potentially apocalyptic alien shapeshifter invasion. "Beloved" continues the show's tradition of packing every scene full of intrigue and dramatic turns. The episode also continues to establish Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) among the MCU's most terrifying antagonists.

The Skrull extremist introduces himself with a literal bang in Episode 1, carrying out a devastating bomb attack in Moscow and killing Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in the aftermath. In Episode 2, he reveals his plans to give Skrulls superpowers and destroy humanity. In Episode 3, the villain attempts to force the Royal Navy to shoot missiles at a United Nations plane and personally shoots Talos' (Ben Mendelsohn) daughter G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Though G'iah does survive, Gravik still has so much blood in his hands that you can expect anything from the Skrull rebel going into Episode 4. Even so, it's shocking to see him attack President Ritson's (Dermot Mulroney) motorcade and kill Talos with his own hands.

Gravik has barely wrapped up his fourth "Secret Invasion" episode, but he's already racked up a massive body count that includes two major MCU characters. That's more than enough to make him the scariest villain in the Disney+ MCU shows so far — and there's plenty of evidence that he's set to become even creepier.