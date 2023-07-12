Secret Invasion Episode 4: Who Is The Skrull Impersonating [SPOILER]?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 4 — "Beloved"

Strategy is the name of the game in "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 4, "Beloved." This is as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) work to save humanity. In Season 1, Episode 2, "Promises," audiences discover that Skrulls have assumed leadership roles across the globe. As Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) wages war, Episode 4 shows that a Skrull working closely with the young revolutionary has been inside the U.S. Government and is very close to President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney). The reveal happens when a Skrull named Raava (Nisha Aaliya) steps out of the shower and takes on the skin of Rhodey (Don Cheadle), who has been going toe-to-toe with Fury, even firing him in Episode 2.

Raava has quite the back story in the pages of Marvel comics. The renegade Skrull pirate is first introduced in "Black Bolt" #1, while serving a life sentence for her attack on the Skrull Empire following the death of her children. Black Bolt encounters Raava and others in a secret prison and works with them to escape. The "Secret Invasion" TV series portrays Raava as a master shapeshifter who is focused on the goal at hand. While the series continues to portray Raava's warrior mentality from the comics, it is mentioned in "Black Bolt" #3 that she actually never learned to shapeshift.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for using the comics as inspiration while creating its own path, as demonstrated by Rhodey's fresh trajectory in "Secret Invasion."