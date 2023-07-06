Secret Invasion: Nick Fury Is The Show's True Antagonist

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 3, "Betrayed"

Repercussions are one of the many themes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) spent the entire "Infinity Saga" facing the consequences of his former life. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) faced the repercussions of protecting his best friend. And now Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) seems to be going toe-to-toe with the Skrulls due to his many missteps and secrets. Neglect and hubris may have led to the biggest danger humans have faced since Thanos, making Fury the antagonist in his own series.

Fury has always been a character who lives and operates deep in the shadows of the world. No matter what the situation, he always seemed to be three steps ahead of it. After living on a developing space station for a significant period, Fury makes his long-awaited return to Earth in his latest appearance in the franchise with "Secret Invasion." But the world he returns to is one on the brink of war, and the worst part is that it may all be his own fault.

With half of the Skrulls living peacefully on Earth and the other half tired of waiting on Fury to deliver on a promise to help them find a new home, the humans are caught in the middle of an impending war, which is the result of thirty years of broken promises.