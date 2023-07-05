Nick Fury's Wife From Secret Invasion Explained
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 3 – "Betrayed"
"Secret Invasion" got off to a hot start with its Episode 2 reveal that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has a Skrull wife, Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard). The twist shows Fury's deeper connection to the alien race, proving there's a softer side to the superspy while also giving fans a callback to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
Nick and Priscilla — then going by her Skrull name, Varra — hit it off soon after the events of "Captain Marvel," as she worked as one of Fury's shapeshifting spies. However, all is not well in the present-day Fury household, as Priscilla is, understandably, angry with Nick for his years-long absence from Earth and their marriage. She spent years grieving after he died in the Blip, only for Fury to set her aside when he returned, choosing to leave Earth again. So the woman he returned to may not be the same one he left.
Episode 3 heavily implies that Priscilla began following Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in Fury's absence, falling back onto her fellow Skrull for support during her hard times. If that is the case, it would be an understandable decision given the circumstances, and "Secret Invasion" will undoubtedly ride that mystery into next week's episode.
Comic books don't tell us much about Varra
Team Gravik's possible addition of Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard) to their ranks is just one of the many mysteries swirling around "Secret Invasion." However, fans hoping to get ahead of the Disney+ show, diving into the pages of Marvel Comics to get more information on Priscilla, are out of luck.
First and foremost, there is no Priscilla Fury in Marvel Comics, but fans will find the Skrull Varra floating around Earth-616. However, even she won't reveal anything about her "Secret Invasion" counterpart, as the alien is the textbook definition of a side character. Varra was a member of the Knights of the Infinite, a group of Skrull/Kree hybrids dedicated to uniting the two alien races. Kidnapped by Moridun, the evil wizard chose Varra as one of the Knights he would feast on, nearly killing her. Thankfully, the Knights of the Infinite returned with Hulkling and Wiccan, who saved and healed her, allowing Varra's story to continue.
While Varra is still alive in the Marvel Comics universe, she hasn't appeared again, making her the perfect candidate for Marvel Studios to throw into "Secret Invasion." The Disney+ series utilizes Varra more than the comics ever did, making her the wife of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and throwing her into the mystery surrounding the alien invasion.