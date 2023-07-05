Nick Fury's Wife From Secret Invasion Explained

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 3 – "Betrayed"

"Secret Invasion" got off to a hot start with its Episode 2 reveal that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has a Skrull wife, Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard). The twist shows Fury's deeper connection to the alien race, proving there's a softer side to the superspy while also giving fans a callback to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Nick and Priscilla — then going by her Skrull name, Varra — hit it off soon after the events of "Captain Marvel," as she worked as one of Fury's shapeshifting spies. However, all is not well in the present-day Fury household, as Priscilla is, understandably, angry with Nick for his years-long absence from Earth and their marriage. She spent years grieving after he died in the Blip, only for Fury to set her aside when he returned, choosing to leave Earth again. So the woman he returned to may not be the same one he left.

Episode 3 heavily implies that Priscilla began following Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in Fury's absence, falling back onto her fellow Skrull for support during her hard times. If that is the case, it would be an understandable decision given the circumstances, and "Secret Invasion" will undoubtedly ride that mystery into next week's episode.