Whatever Happened To Coolpeds Briefcase After Shark Tank?

Tony Chan rode away from "Shark Tank" without anyone investing in his electric scooter business CoolPeds. As has been seen in the past, however, plenty of rejected "Shark Tank" businesses have not only managed to map out success on their own but have even gotten the sharks to regret their decisions. So was Chan able to drive the sharks crazy with jealousy by striking it on his own?

It seems that Chan's priority has moved on from electric scooters as of late. The scooters were once available on Amazon but received abysmal reviews from consumers, who primarily complained about the ineffective packaging and subpar quality of the product itself. Currently, the only place to find the scooters for sale is the company's website. Here, Chan sells lightweight, moped, and briefcase-specific scooters. While his electric vehicle, the Ampere Electric Roadster, can only be placed on reservation for $399 on the same website, more detailed information about the car is available on an entirely separate site with no option to purchase.

Many customers aren't convinced that Chan's business ventures are the most sound. His Indiegogo campaign, which managed to raise over $43,000, seems to have failed to fulfill customers' expectations. Chan has not updated the page since 2018 and hundreds of customers have demanded refunds. Given this, alongside the lack of social media updates and the inconsistent website presentation, it seems that CoolPeds has yet to make its mark. But things seemed like they were moving in the right direction when Chan was featured on "Shark Tank."