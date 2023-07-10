Twisted Metal Trailer Gears Viewers Up For A Roaringly Funny Apocalypse

The latest trailer for "Twisted Metal" kicks off with Anthony Mackie's John Doe explaining how the world descended into chaos several decades ago, forcing American cities to isolate themselves from one another. Luckily, these cities have Doe and several other drivers to thank for delivering their cargo. Audiences see Mackie's character driving through the outskirts of the cities, evading looters and other nefarious criminals in his car, which is outfitted with guns. As we glide from one action sequence to the next, viewers see the show's sarcastic wit come to life as Mackie spews out quips.

Mackie then meets Neve Campbell's character who hires him for an important delivery. Things go awry when Mackie runs into Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet, who ends up joining him on his delivery. From there, a flurry of characters are introduced, including Sweet Tooth, the iconic clown mask-wearing brute from the video game. One of the most memorable characters from the series, Sweet Tooth is played by the daunting Samoa Joe, and voiced by Will Arnett, who adds a certain whimsical charm to an otherwise deadly villain. Thomas Haden Church's Agent Stone also pop-ups, giving fans a glimpse of the law enforcement who rule the hellscape.

All in all, "Twisted Metal" looks to be another win for PlayStation Productions. The series isn't shying away from the video game's emphasis on vehicular warfare, but what makes the trailer stand out is how hilarious and witty it is. It's no surprise that the "Twisted Metal" series comes from writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who helped bring the "Zombieland" and "Deadpool" franchises to the big screen.

"Twisted Metal" hits Peacock on July 27.