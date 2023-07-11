Deadpool 3 Theory: Could This Forgotten Marvel Team Bring FOX's X-Men To The MCU?

The "Deadpool 3" marketing team is relying on your excitement. And why wouldn't you be excited? The upcoming 2024 film promises to bring together two legendary duos for their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts -– Deadpool and Wolverine, who spend no small amount of time together in Marvel comics, and their respective actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who appear thick as thieves in real life. And since everyone presumed Jackman would never don the claws again, the existence of "Deadpool 3" is all that much sweeter.

But while the internet is collectively ogling the Australian heartthrob in his new comic-accurate threads, the most important question has yet to be answered. How is Logan in "Deadpool 3?" On that front, how is Deadpool in "Deadpool 3?" Sure, Wade Wilson has about as much respect for logical continuity and distributing rights as he does for the fourth wall, but that doesn't mean Kevin Feige will let him slide into the MCU with a simple, "Toto, I have a feeling we're not owned by 20th Century Fox anymore."

It hasn't been officially confirmed, but the trail of marketing breadcrumbs left by Reynolds and Jackman seems to indicate that the Time Variance Authority will be involved in the central plot of "Deadpool 3," presumably as an antagonistic force, just as they were in Season 1 of "Loki." The pair of actors also dropped a clue suggesting that Blink, a portal-enabled mutant, could be involved. And if Blink really is involved, then that could mean the Exiles are present, too. And if the MCU introduces the Exiles in "Deadpool 3," then they could serve as a gateway to the X-Men.