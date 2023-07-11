Did Deadpool 3 Just Tease Another MCU X-Men Debut (And A Possible Plot Reveal)?

Fans of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are waiting for the duo to finally unite in the upcoming third "Deadpool" movie. What's more, the live-action Logan will finally ditch street clothes and black leather in favor of his comics-accurate color scheme. Wolverine's "Deadpool 3" costume broke Twitter when Reynolds and Jackman both shared a first-look image on their Instagram Stories. The long-awaited yellow costume naturally captured fan attention, but the posts also contained a cryptic message: "Don't blink."

Did the actors throw in a stealthy reference to "Doctor Who's" scariest episode, or were they simply referring to the fact that it would be unwise to divert your attention when two of Marvel's most dangerous and unpredictable heroes are marching toward you? Could there be something else at play? Superhero movie marketing thrives on little details like these, so let's assume for a second that the words are meaningful. There are rumors that "Deadpool 3" features the timeline maintenance agency known as Time Variance Authority, of "Loki" fame. This would mean that Wade Wilson (and possibly Logan) end up breaking a whole bunch of multiversal rules. Now, it just so happens that a mutant called Blink has been known to fix timelines in the comics, which ... almost seems like it's not a coincidence, doesn't it?

Obviously, there are no guarantees that Blink appears in "Deadpool 3," but it's worth noting that she's already a live-action veteran. She appears in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" as one of the doomed Sentinel-plagued timeline's Free Mutants, played by Fan Bingbing. She's also a major character in Fox's short-lived superhero show "The Gifted," this time with Jamie Chung in the role. Here's why it would make perfect sense for a version of her to appear in "Deadpool 3," as well.