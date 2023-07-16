Insecure: How Many Seasons Are In The HBO Original Series?

Though HBO has been competing with Netflix for years, it looks like the walls between the two may be coming down a bit. Acclaimed war epics "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" are on their way to the streaming service, as are "Six Feet Under" and "Ballers." Still, there's one series that's leading the charge: "Insecure."

Issa Rae's comedy-drama, which was partially inspired by her web series, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," has been widely praised by critics and fans alike for its likable cast, witty writing, and stereotype-smashing characterization. "We're just trying to convey that people of color are relatable," Rae said during the Television Critics Association press tour. "This is not a hood story. This is about regular people living life."

While the series wrapped up in late 2021 on HBO, "Insecure" is finding a second life on Netflix since it arrived at the service. Now, with so many watching the show, many will likely be wondering how long the series is in terms of its time commitment. Those with plenty on their watch list can rest easy, however, as "Insecure" only has five seasons.