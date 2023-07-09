Insecure's Issa Rae Has One Major Regret About Issa Dee's Storyline

When Issa Rae's "Insecure" premiered on HBO in 2016, her character, Issa Dee, was a 20-something Angeleno with an unfulfilling non-profit job and an uninspired couch potato boyfriend. Over the course of its five-season run, "Insecure" demonstrated the realistic arc of coming into adulthood, not only through Issa's journey but also via its side players Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), Tiffany (Amanda Seales), and Lawrence (Jay Ellis).

For 2021's series finale, "Insecure" careened forward into the future to follow the gang well into their 30s, focusing on major life events like birthdays, pregnancy announcements, and weddings. "I went on my own journey as I filmed the season and lived as Issa Dee," Rae told Vulture, calling the final episode an "ending that paid tribute to the season as a whole."

However, Rae doesn't look at her show without regrets. "From the pilot, Issa lives in the what-if," Rae continued, meaning there were infinite ways that the series could unravel — and plenty of storylines she wishes she could have delved into. "I do wish we could've explored motherhood through Issa," Rae said, explaining, "since it is so present in my life right now, and I'm curious about it."