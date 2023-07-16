Movies That Had Short Time Gaps Between The Sequel

Making a film can be an incredibly lengthy process, adding up time for development, writing, pre-production, filming, editing, marketing, and distribution. That's a big part of why some movies languish in development limbo, while others can take so long to get off the ground that they get canned. However, sequels can be much quicker to get made, especially if the predecessor was particularly successful. If a movie gets a lot of pre-release buzz, it can assure the studio of a sequel's viability even before the first installment comes out.

Why the haste? With the generally short attention span of consumers and the influx of content available for them to consume, studios do their best to immediately take advantage of an audience's interest before it wanes. Fast-tracking a sequel also helps with marketing, as it's easier to sell a follow-up when the momentum of its predecessor is still active.

Given the rapidity of producing such films, quantity is sometimes given more emphasis than quality. It's the reason why Disney and Marvel Studios have reconsidered the number of films and TV series they release for the Marvel Cinematic Universe each year, as criticisms have been raised over the quality of recent content. But which follow-up films through history got out of the gate the fastest? Let's take a look at some of the shortest gaps between movies and their sequels.