Zack Snyder Confirms Army Of The Dead 2 Is Still Coming - What Might That Look Like?

Though most of the current Zack Snyder chatter lately has been about his cryptic DC tweet or his upcoming Netflix space opera "Rebel Moon," his horror hit for the streamer, "Army of the Dead," is still well worth discussing. Not only was the zombie movie a massively watched phenomenon when it was released, but it also led to a spin-off with "Army of Thieves," confirming the launch of a franchise and a shared cinematic universe.

All the same, fans haven't heard much about the promised sequel to "Army of the Dead" in quite some time. Luckily, the filmmaker recently confirmed that the sequel is still on the way when he stopped by The Nerd Queens podcast to discuss it among the many other projects that he's currently working on.

"As far as the Army Universe goes, though, it's still alive and well, and in my mind," the director explained. "I know exactly what I would do," he said at first, before suggesting that how it goes with the sequel "really depends on how we try and figure it out as we go forward." However, the biggest question fans might have, considering the ending of the first film, is what or who the sequel would even be about.