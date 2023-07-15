How Long Is The New Mission: Impossible Movie - Dead Reckoning Part One?
Tom Cruise continues to defy expectations in yet another over-the-top, action-packed chapter in the always exhilarating saga of IMF super spy Ethan Hunt and everyone excited to experience the seventh film of the franchise "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is probably wondering how long the entire pulse-pounding affair will be from start to finish.
Ethan Hunt is back in action with his signature team of IMF agents to track down a weapon that could have devastating consequences if it falls into the wrong hands. In order to save the day, Hunt will venture to exotic locations around the globe in search of his sinister target, and his heroic efforts will ultimately entail the death-defying agent endure a slew of jaw-dropping stunts that he is surprisingly known to survive in dramatic fashion. From taking evasive action in shocking train wrecks to cliff jumping off of a motorcycle, Hunt's race against time to stop the feature's villain, The Entity, is poised to be a high-octane, non-stop thrill ride that will last 2 hours and 43 minutes.
For some, a movie that's almost three hours long could very well seem like an impossible mission to accomplish. But based on the intel gathered from reliable sources in the field, the buzz surrounding "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" might be enough to get moviegoers on the fence to choose to accept the mission.
Critics agree Dead Reckoning Part One is over 2 hours of epic action
The 163-minute feature may be one of the longest the franchise has ever released but "Dead Reckoning Part One" also seems to be its most critically acclaimed title. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have made their voices heard on how they feel about the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie, and it has earned the coveted Certified Fresh designation with an incredibly high score of 98 percent, better than all of its predecessors.
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has been revered for having "Some of the best big budget action work out right now," showcasing the absolute best of what the franchise has to offer. While Tom Cruise and the main players like Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Rebecca Ferguson continue to shine, newcomers Haley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Shea Whigham have also earned considerable praise for their "Mission: Impossible" Debut.
Between the talented players on screen, the rave reviews received, and the unbelievable stunts people have to see to believe, there seems to be an ample amount of intelligence gathered to encourage moviegoers to take on the sizable film the same way Ethan Hunt approaches an impossible mission.