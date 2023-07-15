How Long Is The New Mission: Impossible Movie - Dead Reckoning Part One?

Tom Cruise continues to defy expectations in yet another over-the-top, action-packed chapter in the always exhilarating saga of IMF super spy Ethan Hunt and everyone excited to experience the seventh film of the franchise "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is probably wondering how long the entire pulse-pounding affair will be from start to finish.

Ethan Hunt is back in action with his signature team of IMF agents to track down a weapon that could have devastating consequences if it falls into the wrong hands. In order to save the day, Hunt will venture to exotic locations around the globe in search of his sinister target, and his heroic efforts will ultimately entail the death-defying agent endure a slew of jaw-dropping stunts that he is surprisingly known to survive in dramatic fashion. From taking evasive action in shocking train wrecks to cliff jumping off of a motorcycle, Hunt's race against time to stop the feature's villain, The Entity, is poised to be a high-octane, non-stop thrill ride that will last 2 hours and 43 minutes.

For some, a movie that's almost three hours long could very well seem like an impossible mission to accomplish. But based on the intel gathered from reliable sources in the field, the buzz surrounding "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" might be enough to get moviegoers on the fence to choose to accept the mission.