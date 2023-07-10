Mission Impossible 7's Latest Stunt Includes An Unexpected Anime Collab
"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is just about to leap off of a high-speed train and into cinemas the world over, but that doesn't mean that the marketing train for the film is slowing down one iota. In fact, a new image has just dropped from the official Twitter account of the hit anime series "Spy x Family," along with the Japanese account for "Mission: Impossible."
The image in question is a side-by-side comparison between the poster for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" and the upcoming animated movie "Spy x Family: Code White" where nearly every piece of the poster for Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) latest adventure has been replaced by details from the popular anime series.
While there may not be a whole lot of crossover between the audiences for the two different franchises, they do have some pretty major commonalities, particularly with regard to Ethan Hunt and Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi/Alex Organ). After all, both men successfully live a very secretive double life and are capable of pulling off, ahem, impossible feats whenever their jobs call for it.
This mash-up is hilarious and pitch perfect MI7 marketing
For those who might not be familiar with "Spy x Family," the anime series follows superspy Loid Forger, world-class assassin Yor Forger (Saori Hayami/Natalie Van Sistine), and child psychic Anya Forger (Atsumi Tanezaki/Megan Shipman) as they form a fake family for cover. Oh, and they also have a dog, appropriately named Bond, who can use precognition/danger sense.
Still, when it comes to the brilliance of this particular bit of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" marketing, it's how clever and funny the subversion in the "Spy x Family: Code White" poster is that makes it so perfect. For instance, instead of Ethan running on top of the train, it's 6-year-old Anya, the last person who would be equipped for the job.
Another funny addition in that same vein is Anya doing a backflip off of a flying Bond rather than a motorcycle. Still, the most hilarious detail of all might be Gabriel (Esai Morales) being replaced whole cloth by Bond on the poster. As fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to see "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," hopefully gags like this will help to tide them over until they can finally get their butts into the theaters.