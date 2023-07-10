Mission Impossible 7's Latest Stunt Includes An Unexpected Anime Collab

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is just about to leap off of a high-speed train and into cinemas the world over, but that doesn't mean that the marketing train for the film is slowing down one iota. In fact, a new image has just dropped from the official Twitter account of the hit anime series "Spy x Family," along with the Japanese account for "Mission: Impossible."

The image in question is a side-by-side comparison between the poster for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" and the upcoming animated movie "Spy x Family: Code White" where nearly every piece of the poster for Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) latest adventure has been replaced by details from the popular anime series.

While there may not be a whole lot of crossover between the audiences for the two different franchises, they do have some pretty major commonalities, particularly with regard to Ethan Hunt and Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi/Alex Organ). After all, both men successfully live a very secretive double life and are capable of pulling off, ahem, impossible feats whenever their jobs call for it.