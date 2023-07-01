SPY X FAMILY: Code White - The Trailer's 3 Biggest Moments & What They Tell Us

Anime and manga regularly feature deliberately absurd and off-the-wall scenarios for their characters to navigate as their hooks but even in that company, "SPY x FAMILY" has a pretty out-there premise. Still, the bizarre plot of the series, which follows a spy, an assassin, and a telepath forming a fake family, has made the show a hit, so much so that a movie is on the way along with a second season.

"SPY x FAMILY: Code White" is set to be released in Japan on December 22, 2023, which could mark it as a direct sequel to Season 2 of the series, being that the next run of episodes is set to begin airing in October. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg for information that we can glean from the brief, yet impactful teaser trailer for the upcoming film.

Of course, the story of the film seems to imply that the Forger family is going on a family vacation, but what that means could have a lot of different implications for the family unit and whether they can keep up the charade for much longer.