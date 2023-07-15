Filmmakers Who Bashed Streaming Services But Have Worked With Them Anyway

When streaming movies had finally reached the point where they were good enough to be including in Oscar conversations, a debate arose as to whether a movie made specifically for a streaming service should be eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award.

One of the most vocal opponents to that suggestion was Steven Spielberg, who believes that the Oscars are for theatrical experiences and that movies made for streaming services are essentially television films and therefore should only be eligible to win Emmys. In response, Netflix started releasing its prestige films into theaters for limited runs, specifically so it could say they did, in fact, run in theaters — and Spielberg took issue with that as well.

Spielberg was one of many filmmakers who bristled at Warner Bros.' controversial decision to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, typically without giving the directors of said movies any say in the matter. Spielberg also accused streaming services of taking advantage of the number of bumps they all got during the pandemic as an excuse to jack up subscription fees. Meanwhile, he was one of the producers of Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7," eventually nominated for seven Oscars in 2020 and which Spielberg was interested in directing at one point. And he is also helping to produce Bradley Cooper's upcoming biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, also for Netflix.