Killers Of The Flower Moon: Where You Can Watch Martin Scorsese's New Movie

Few filmmakers this side of Steven Spielberg have had a career as beloved and critically acclaimed as Martin Scorsese has. Now, after four years, the director behind "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," and "The Irishman" is back with his latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," which he also co-wrote with Eric Roth.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Leonardo Dicaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and a host of others, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the book of the same name by David Grann and takes place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the 1920s amid a grim conspiracy to murder members of the Osage tribe for their oil rights.

Though the film is being touted as an Apple TV+ exclusive, "Killers of the Flower Moon" will premiere at select theaters beginning October 6th, 2023, before going into wide release on October 20th, 2023. Being that streamers like Netflix and Prime Video have also done theatrical releases in the past, it's likely that the movie will show up on Apple TV+ a short time later.