How Marvel's Nick Fury Lost His Eye In The Comics Compared To The MCU, Explained

Since his post-credits debut in 2008's "Iron Man," Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has primarily served as the connective tissue that ties the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe together. And as Fury has seen more and more screentime over the years, so has his signature eyepatch. Thanks to "Captain Marvel," we know that the MCU's Nick Fury lost the use of his left eye due to an unfortunate Flerken-related mishap, but what happened to him in the comic books? The answer is more complicated than you may think, with the origin story of Fury's eyepatch evolving over the decades. However, none of them involve alien cats.

In fact, when Fury is first introduced in the pages of "Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos" # 1 in 1963, he has two fully functioning eyes. He's also a Caucasian World War II soldier, a far cry from the version of the character most fans know today. His eyepatch doesn't appear until 1965's "Strange Tales" #135, the same issue that introduces S.H.I.E.L.D. to Marvel Comics. But even then, the story of what led to Fury's missing eye remained a mystery, at least for a while.