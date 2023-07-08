Insidious: The Red Door Continues Recent Trend Of Horror Movies Slaying At The Box Office

"Insidious: The Red Door" is conjuring up quite the scare at the box office.

Audiences have proven time and time again that they're ready to show up for well-marketed horror movies, with "Insidious: The Red Door" continuing this trend. Helmed by Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut, "The Red Door" is set to rake in a whopping $31M at the box office this weekend, per Deadline. An exceptional debut for the fifth film in the franchise, "The Red Door" is on track to dethrone "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" from the top spot at the box office. Indy's fifth outing will rake in north of $25M during its sophmore weekend.

"The Red Door" is just the latest horror film to dominate at the box office. 2023 hasn't been the kindest to hopeful juggernauts like "The Flash" and "Dial of Destiny," but it's been a pleasant year for horror. Universal Pictures kicked off the year with "M3GAN," a sci-fi viral sensation that grossed over $180M worldwide. Paramount Pictures then took on the baton, raking in a franchise-best of $168M worldwide for "Scream VI." Even the eternally confused Warner Bros. managed to bring home nearly $150M worldwide with "Evil Dead Rise."

"Insidious: The Red Door," one of the few horror films to open this summer, is already eyeing a $100M worldwide run. Produced on a budget of $16 million, the highest ever for the franchise, "The Red Door" is likely on track to become profitable as early this week. For Sony Pictures, this is another win at the box office. They continue to make waves with the animated juggernaut "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which recently crossed $350M domestically.

With such a stellar debut in a crowded summer, could "The Red Door" become the highest-grossing film in the "Insidious" franchise?