The Nun 2 Trailer Resurrects Valak With Hellfire-Inspired Vengeance

Pray for mercy, folks. One of the most feared characters in "The Conjuring" universe is back in the habit of scaring the heck out of us in "The Nun 2." The ninth film in the franchise that's been going for a decade sees Taissa Farmiga reprise her role as Sister Anne, who hears familiar bumps in the night and is facing a familiar face that's all teeth and bringing anything but peace.

Set four years after the first sisterly spin-off involving Valak (Bonnie Aarons), Sister Anne is thankfully not alone in her second round with the iconic evil. Here she'll be joined by Storm Reid as another nun helping Anne on her mission, Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, and Anna Popplewell as Marcella. The only question is just which one of these new folks that are queued up for a fright or two will still be around by the end credits, and how does it connect to the future "Conjuring" chapters when the Valak comes up against the Warrens (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga)?