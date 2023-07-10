Who Is The Best Superman On-Screen? Looper Readers Have Chosen

While four Superman film stars made appearances in the DC multiverse adventure "The Flash" — in addition to Nicolas Cage, an actor whose Man of Steel movie never materialized — there are plenty of other performers who have played the legendary superhero in a live-action setting.

Depending on the time period in which they were born and raised, there is no doubt that fans are partial to a particular Superman actor. So, to get a better understanding of the popularity of seven prominent Superman actors — George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, and Tyler Hoechlin — Looper asked fans in a Facebook post who their favorites were.

As of this writing, 286 comments were posted on Looper's Facebook page, with some of those comments receiving replies. While many of the posts named more than one actor, the Superman star who got the most mentions far and away — or make that "up, up, and away" — was Reeve, who first played the character in "Superman" in 1978. Receiving the second most mentions for favorite Superman was Henry Cavill, who kicked off his run in the role in 2013's "Man of Steel."

As for mentions of favorite Superman actors on the TV side, Cain — who played the Man of Steel on ABC's "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" for four seasons on ABC starting in 1993 — received a fair amount of love from fans; as did Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman on The CW-The WB's "Smallville," which had a 10-season run beginning in 2001.

Some commenters like Faizal Stalin simply couldn't decide, noting, "I love Superman, regardless [of] who's inhabiting the role as each brings his own unique take."