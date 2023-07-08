Insidious 5: Patrick Wilson Credits Fatherhood IRL For Conjuring Up A Sincere On-Screen Dad

"Insidious: The Red Door" features the return of the Lambert family, with Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins reprising their roles in the direct sequel to "Insidious: Chapter 2." However, this time around, Wilson's credits include actor, director, and rock vocalist, doing practically whatever was necessary to get the movie into theaters.

While "The Red Door" focuses on the father-son relationship between Wilson and Simpkins' characters, Wilson has done plenty of real-life parenting in the 10 years between sequels, allowing him to channel that fatherhood to play the on-screen dad. "[Fatherhood influences] everything I do," Wilson told USA Today. "Not that you can't play a dad if you're not a dad, but, man, it helps."

Understandably, Josh (Wilson) and Dalton (Simpkins) don't have the best relationship, as a possessed Josh tried to kill Dalton and his mother in "Insidious: Chapter 2." It's traumatic, and Wilson didn't want to shy away from the strain that put on their father-son relationship, saying it echoes real-life parenting problems. That "disjointedness," as he called it in the interview, "is a very real thing as a parent," Wilson said. "Living with regret, working your way back up. Certainly a parent of teenagers can relate to that."