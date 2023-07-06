What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Insidious: The Red Door

"Insidious: The Red Door" is set to deliver chills and thrills aplenty when it hits theatres on July 7. But unfortunately, it looks like Rotten Tomatoes critics aren't willing to go along for the ride with the franchise's latest installment; the movie sits at 50% with six positive reviews and six negative ones posted to the website as of press time.

Leading the pack of negative reviews is Graeme Tuckett of Stuff.co.nz, whose take on the film declared, "Insidious: The Red Door [m]ostly plays as though someone read the outlines for three or four average horror movies and then watched a couple of episodes of Stranger Things with a bottle of gin and a mild concussion."

But there are some positive reviews to be had: Anthony O'Connor of FILMINK went into his screening with tempered expectations about the film's originality. He praised Patrick Wilson's performance and that of Ty Simpkins. He also noted that Wilson's direction manages to frighten the audience without leaning on cheap jump scares. O'Connor concluded with mixed feelings, expressing enjoyment for the way it closes off the "Insidious" series, but expressing displeasure for several plot elements and its poor pacing. "With those caveats in place, knocking on this door should provide an adequate, if not spectacular, final trip into the Further," he concluded.

It's lukewarm praise, but praise nonetheless.