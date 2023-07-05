Insidious 5's End-Credits Include Patrick Wilson As Director, Actor, & Rock Vocalist?

As Patrick Wilson prepares for his terrifying directorial debut with "Insidious: The Red Door," he's also eager to show off another undiscovered skill. In the series' fifth installment, Wilson returns as the accomplished astral projector Josh Lambert to go back to where all the sinister happenings first began. On top of directing the creepy sequel, he'll even be closing out the end credits of "Insidious: The Red Door" by joining the Swedish rock band Ghost for a memorable rendition of the unreleased song "Stay."

In his new director role, Wilson got special permission to use the band's music and was even asked to join them in performing the number. As a fan of Ghost, Wilson jumped at the chance as he told USA Today, "I really love how it turned out. 'Ghost featuring Patrick Wilson' is as ridiculous as it sounds, but it is very true." He even added that he was able to do a wail in the song. "It's like my nod to Iron Maiden," Wilson said.

Ghost's vibe and name certainly fit "Insidious: The Red Door" and elevate the creepy tone of the film. It also further celebrates Wilson's talents, even if he didn't ask for the studio's permission before participating in the unforgettable experience.