Insidious 5's End-Credits Include Patrick Wilson As Director, Actor, & Rock Vocalist?
As Patrick Wilson prepares for his terrifying directorial debut with "Insidious: The Red Door," he's also eager to show off another undiscovered skill. In the series' fifth installment, Wilson returns as the accomplished astral projector Josh Lambert to go back to where all the sinister happenings first began. On top of directing the creepy sequel, he'll even be closing out the end credits of "Insidious: The Red Door" by joining the Swedish rock band Ghost for a memorable rendition of the unreleased song "Stay."
In his new director role, Wilson got special permission to use the band's music and was even asked to join them in performing the number. As a fan of Ghost, Wilson jumped at the chance as he told USA Today, "I really love how it turned out. 'Ghost featuring Patrick Wilson' is as ridiculous as it sounds, but it is very true." He even added that he was able to do a wail in the song. "It's like my nod to Iron Maiden," Wilson said.
Ghost's vibe and name certainly fit "Insidious: The Red Door" and elevate the creepy tone of the film. It also further celebrates Wilson's talents, even if he didn't ask for the studio's permission before participating in the unforgettable experience.
Patrick Wilson deals with a different kind of Ghost during the film's end credits
"Insidious: The Red Door" revisits the chilling origins of the series where Josh's son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is possessed by supernatural and evil entities. The first "Insidious" film also introduced viewers to the infamous and unforgettable Lipstick Face Demon (Joseph Bishara), who is set to make a frightening comeback. Bishara also composed the eerie score and gave the series a signature tone that fits the band Ghost perfectly.
After their successful shared history in franchise hits like "Aquaman," James Wan felt good about Patrick Wilson taking over as the director of "Insidious: The Red Door." That confidence allowed Wilson to make his own unique creative decisions like the involvement of Ghost for the end credits song. However, he didn't ask the studios first before hopping on the track, though he did have a solid reason for doing so.
Wilson continued telling USA Today, "I didn't involve them. They would've said, 'You want to sing?! I'm not paying for that. Nobody since John Carpenter sang "Big Trouble in Little China" has sung on their own soundtrack!'" If viewers aren't too busy running scared from the theater, they'll hear Wilson's voice playing over the end credits of "Insidious: The Red Door." That is definitely the cherry on top of his first time directing.