The Ring 2: Which Scenes Were Changed In The Unrated Version And Why?

When "The Ring" was released back in 2002, it scared audiences senseless with its brutal death scenes and genuinely unsettling plot twists. While Gore Verbinski's film was itself a remake of the similarly themed Japanese horror film, "Ringu," bringing the concept to a larger audience and doing so with a bigger budget is a common one in Hollywood, a place where fresh new ideas can sometimes be scarce.

Naturally, though, when a newer idea does take off, the instinct is often to capitalize on its success. This is the case with "The Ring 2," the largely maligned sequel to the first film. While the team behind the sequel tried to capitalize on what worked in the original, the sophomore effort was largely despised by fans of the original, both professional and casual.

In fact, as with many disappointing horror films, an unrated version did very little to fix the problems with "The Ring 2." While the unrated cut added 18 cut minutes back in, making for a more complete and fluid film, there was very little that could be done to salvage the unnecessary and disappointing sequel.