Requiem For A Dream's NC-17 To R-Rating Controversy Explained

For decades, the subject of addiction and the dark places it can take someone has been a playground for some of the most disturbing stories on the silver screen. From Nicolas Cage's turn as a self-destructive alcoholic in "Leaving Las Vegas" to Brendan Fraser's role as a morbidly obese professor in "The Whale," addiction stories are generally woeful and often have less than happy endings.

Still, even in this kind of company, Darren Aronofsky's "Requiem for a Dream" stands out. From the opening moments that see Harry (Jared Leto) stealing his mother, Sarah's (Ellen Burstyn) television set to pawn for drugs to the brutal closing montage of the film, Aronofsky's sophomore effort is a harrowing journey.

As such, even the R-rated version of the film hits like a truck. While "Requiem for a Dream" was originally rated NC-17, an R-rated cut was also released that left out some of the film's more lurid and upsetting shots. Most of the cuts and changes were, naturally, made to the scene in which Marion (Jennifer Connelly) decides to perform sex acts in front of a room full of jeering men to feed her addiction. Otherwise, the film remained mainly the same.

