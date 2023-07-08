Run Rabbit Run: The Real-Life Inspiration Behind The Sarah Snook Thriller

Netflix is dipping its toe back into the horror genre with "Run Rabbit Run," and as it turns out, there's a very unsettling true story behind this eerie screenplay. Adelaide-based author Hannah Kent, who penned the original screenplay for the thriller that stars Sarah Snook as a mother struggling with her child's disturbing behavior, said that a documentary about a real-life event similar to the story served as inspiration.

According to an interview with InReview, Kent saw a documentary about a young boy from Glasgow, Scotland who kept describing his other mother and former home to his actual mom. "She just put it down to kids saying the strange things that they sometimes do," Kent said. "However, as time progressed, his desire to go back to this house became even more acute. He was homesick, he missed his other family – and he was able to add a lot more detail about the place where he said he had been living."

The big twist here came when the boy correctly located his home from a "previous life" on the small island of Barra off the Scottish coast — and not only that, but the house he identified looked exactly like the one he'd described in detail. So how did this inspire "Run Rabbit Run," and what is Netflix's newest thriller about?