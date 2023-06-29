Run Rabbit Run: The 'Rotten' Mystery-Thriller Dud That's Blowing Up Netflix

When "Run Rabbit Run" chatter began in 2020, the project sounded promising on paper. Elisabeth Moss was attached to star in the Australian thriller, with her "Handmaid's Tale" collaborator Daina Reid set to direct. As so often happens, Olsen had to exit the film due to scheduling conflicts, but producers found a more than capable replacement in Sarah Snook.

Snook may be best known for her starring role as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in HBO's "Succession," but her resume is padded with genre roles as well, including the sci-fi thriller "Predestination" and the period horror film "Winchester." In "Run Rabbit Run," she stars as Sarah, a fertility doctor whose 7-year-old daughter begins behaving strangely –- so strange that her behavior stirs up trauma from Sarah's past.

"Rub Rabbit Run" debuted on Netflix on June 29, and even Snook couldn't save the film's middling reviews among fans and critics. Nonetheless, "Run Rabbit Run" is No. 3 in Netflix's top 10 trending movies as of this writing, thanks in large part to Snook's performance.