The Ending Of Run Rabbit Run Explained

The first major thing to unpack in regard to "Run Rabbit Run" is the titular rabbit, as well as the rabbit mask worn by Mia. Shortly after the rabbit appears in their home, both Sarah and Mia begin acting differently — especially Mia, who begins showing signs of supernatural influence. She begins wearing the rabbit mask whenever possible and begins referring to herself as Alice, Sarah's sister. In addition, she keeps demanding to see Joan, Sarah's mother, who is currently declining mentally due to a dementia diagnosis.

But what does this have to do with rabbits? Quite a few things, actually, especially when we begin learning more about Sarah's childhood. The more Mia pries into Sarah's past, the more Sarah relents and begins to elaborate, starting with her recently deceased father. We learn that her father was a good man with an affinity for catching wild rabbits, giving us our first obvious connection within the film's text. This might be a possible explanation for why it's eventually revealed that Sarah's father constantly abused and locked Sarah away during their childhood, much like a wild rabbit.

Rabbits are an oft-used device in horror films. A recent example is Jordan Peele's "Us," in which the film uses rabbits as a visual representation of the Tethered. One can also make the case that the rabbit presented here is a twisted version of an emotional support animal, a role that rabbits often fill in real life.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.