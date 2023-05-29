Succession: How The Cast Reacted To The Series' 'Perfect' Ending
"Succession" has come to an end. The acclaimed HBO drama from creator Jesse Armstrong aired its final episode this past Sunday, which left viewers with plenty to talk about. From the way that it sets up a powerful future for Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) to the climactic confrontation that Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) get into in its final act, the "Succession" series finale doesn't really pull any punches. It looks like the show's fans aren't the only ones who feel the need to share their thoughts on its finale right now, either.
In a series of recent interviews with ET, several "Succession" cast members revealed their reactions to the HBO show's ending. For his part, Kieran Culkin, whose Roman Roy ends his journey sipping on a martini in a hotel bar just minutes after hitting his brother with some hard truths about their family, says he thinks the "Succession" finale leaves his character in a perfectly open-ended place. "For Roman, it feels very much the same," Culkin explained. "Nothing's wrapped up in a pretty little bow. There's more life that carries on after the episode ends."
Nicholas Braun, meanwhile, told the outlet that he was aware of how certain storylines were going to play out in the "Succession" finale ahead of time. "I knew some of the elements and how things would finish up," Braun revealed. "When I read it, I just thought, it's just, like, a perfect [ending]."
Braun added, "I think all of us were very moved by and excited to give it to [the fans]."
Succession's cast still thinks the show could have kept going
Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun weren't the only cast members who opened up to ET about the "Succession" finale. J. Smith-Cameron, for instance, was quick to note that her character, Gerri, doesn't get much of an ending in the "Succession" finale, though, it's hinted in the episode that Tom Wambsgans may intend to bring her back into the show's corporate fold.
"I feel like things don't really wrap up for my character," Smith-Cameron said. "In the world of 'Succession,' where Gerri sort of fits in and so many other characters fit in, it could be ongoing." Culkin, notably, echoed his co-star's thoughts, revealing that he thinks "Succession" could have continued even after the events of its series finale.
"We read the table draft for the last episode and then Jesse [Armstrong] told us that it's the end of the show," Culkin remembered. "It's one of those [instances] where if he said there's gonna be a [Season] 5 right after that, it made sense too." The actor added, "It feels like an end, but it feels like it could carry on."
Alan Ruck, meanwhile, told ET that, even though he isn't celebrating its end, he remains grateful to have gotten the chance to star in the show. "I won't say I'm happy, but I'm really glad that I was a part of it," the actor said. It sounds, in other words, like Ruck is feeling the same mix of sadness and gratitude as many "Succession" fans. Nobody, after all, wanted to see "Succession" end this year. If it had to, though, at least both the show's fans and its cast can rejoice in the fact that it managed to conclude on a strong note.