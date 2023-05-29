Succession: How The Cast Reacted To The Series' 'Perfect' Ending

"Succession" has come to an end. The acclaimed HBO drama from creator Jesse Armstrong aired its final episode this past Sunday, which left viewers with plenty to talk about. From the way that it sets up a powerful future for Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) to the climactic confrontation that Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) get into in its final act, the "Succession" series finale doesn't really pull any punches. It looks like the show's fans aren't the only ones who feel the need to share their thoughts on its finale right now, either.

In a series of recent interviews with ET, several "Succession" cast members revealed their reactions to the HBO show's ending. For his part, Kieran Culkin, whose Roman Roy ends his journey sipping on a martini in a hotel bar just minutes after hitting his brother with some hard truths about their family, says he thinks the "Succession" finale leaves his character in a perfectly open-ended place. "For Roman, it feels very much the same," Culkin explained. "Nothing's wrapped up in a pretty little bow. There's more life that carries on after the episode ends."

Nicholas Braun, meanwhile, told the outlet that he was aware of how certain storylines were going to play out in the "Succession" finale ahead of time. "I knew some of the elements and how things would finish up," Braun revealed. "When I read it, I just thought, it's just, like, a perfect [ending]."

Braun added, "I think all of us were very moved by and excited to give it to [the fans]."