Nick Fury Owes Skrulls His Whole Career, And Secret Invasion Calls Him Out On It

For much of his MCU screentime, Fury has been the ultimate super-spy: Always prepared, always connected, and always in possession of far more information than he's willing to give others. Now that we know for a fact that this image hinged on his Skrull friends, the picture is suddenly pretty different. So different, in fact, that Talos can (and does) force Fury to rather humiliatingly ask for his help — just to make a point. Imagine anyone else in the MCU even thinking of pulling a stunt like that.

There's little reason to suspect that Talos isn't telling the truth about their power dynamic. While Fury is pretty salty about his ally calling him out, he doesn't deny anything the Skrull general says. What's more, the only reason Talos bothers to mention this at all is Fury's implication that it's he who has been cleaning the Skrulls' messes for decades, not the other way around. In all fairness, it's always been clear that Fury is a man with plenty of connections. However, the revelation that his connections have done so much of the heavy lifting while he's reaped the rewards is surprising.

Talos is clearly Fury's best and most trusted ally whose unwavering loyalty has been instrumental in the S.H.I.E.L.D. man's success. The Skrull's troops have effectively been enacting a mini-secret invasion on Fury's behalf all these years, so he's been able to have a person on the inside pretty much anywhere he's needed to. What's more, Fury's wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) is also a Skrull, so it's pretty clear that the former director's entire personal and professional life has revolved around the aliens for decades. Even when Fury has already left Earth behind and Skrulls to their own devices, Talos is still seen doing his dirty work in "Spider-Man: Far from Home" while Fury himself relaxes in space.