Secret Invasion's Big Avengers Showdown Tease Is Setting Fans Up For Disappointment

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 3, "Betrayed."

Marvel's tense espionage thriller "Secret Invasion" gives Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) the center stage for a dark tale about home and identity. The series reveals that millions of alien-shapeshifting Skrulls secretly live among us and even occupy powerful global political offices. These rebel plans take an even more sinister shape when Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) unveils his Super-Skrull project, which can elevate the species into formidable warriors with superpowers strong enough to combat even the Avengers.

Unfortunately, it's doubtful that any other heroes (aside from Don Cheadle's Rhodey, aka War Machine) will be showing up to help Fury in "Secret Invasion." After the devastating events of "Avengers: Endgame," the members of the team are scattered across the universe, leaving Fury few options to call for backup. With that in mind, Gravik's villainous tease will leave audience members disappointed if none show up to fight against his forces, which will almost certainly be the case.

The lack of superhero abilities in the series has also led to a decline in viewership that may even signal fans' fatigue with the MCU. Gravik's menacing setup in Episode 3 could sting even more without any significant payoff, especially if "Secret Invasion" does conclude in an underwhelming way.