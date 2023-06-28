Secret Invasion Teases A Big Marvel Villain's MCU Debut - But With What Powers?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Promises"

"Secret Invasion" has our favorite spymaster, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), facing the consequences of the events of last week's episode, including the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), but Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. After being appointed top Skrull boss, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) comes across important details regarding Gravik's next big push, and it involves what looks to be one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains.

After eavesdropping on Dr. Rosa Dalton's (Katie Finneran) chat with Pagon (Killian Scott), G'iah seeks out more info about the doctor's work. Using a pretty dated computer, she discovers that genes have been harvested from the Guardians of the Galaxy team member Groot (Vin Diesel), a Frost Beast (last seen in "Thor: The Dark World"), Cull Obsidian's (Terry Notary) severed hand from "Avengers: Infinity War," and an Extremis patient from "Iron Man 3."

Given what we know about Gravik, it's clear what tactics he's hoping to apply in his ongoing mission to take over the planet, and it'll be an undoubtedly supersize problem for Fury in the war ahead. It's a Super-Skrull, Nick — just not as we know it.