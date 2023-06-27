Secret Invasion Gives The Vulnerable Nick Fury That Avengers: Endgame Failed To Show

Marvel's latest Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" delivers a dark and bleak spy thriller as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) confronts his most personal mission yet. With an army of elusive Skrull invaders hiding in plain sight, a dangerous rebellion begins. "Secret Invasion" centers on Fury after five harrowing years away where he was one of the many victims of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) devastating snap. The series also dives into the leader's emotional core that was previously unexplored in other installments, notably the seismic film "Avengers: Endgame."

Without any Avengers around, Fury shines as the formidable founder who started it all. He searches for identity in his return to Earth alongside the dangerous invaders lurking around every corner. "Secret Invasion" consistently plays with the audience's perception and even changes how we see one MCU hero forever in Episode 1.

Jackson was thrilled to finally have Fury at the forefront of the project and feels the television format fits the sprawling story far better than a film could as he told The Hollywood Reporter, "And it becomes a very human and interesting sort of trip with this guy that we've been waiting to find out more about all this time."

The additional room for exploration allows for Fury's multifaceted depiction, especially after his traumatic time away, as Jackson continued, "He is very different by the time he comes back after being blipped away for [five] years. He's not as confident and not as impervious to danger as he used to be."