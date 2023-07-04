'Hated In The Nation' Explained - Understanding Black Mirror's 'X-Files' Episode

The mob mentality is one of the most dangerous and chaotic aspects of human nature. It's also at the heart of one of the most troubling episodes of "Black Mirror." Season 3, Episode 6, "Hated in the Nation," presents the premise that technology has allowed some of humanity's worst impulses to run rampant on a nationwide scale. Once the genie is out of the bottle, it's almost impossible to put it back in.

"Hated in the Nation" centers around two basic technological ideas in practice. The first is that bees are going extinct and have been replaced with tiny automated drones called ADIs. These tiny robots are meant to go around pollinating flowers in place of the heavily diminished bee population. Meanwhile, the second is that through these insect-like drones, anyone anywhere could be killed, especially if someone were to gain control over them.

Of course, this being a "Black Mirror" installment that often feels like a disturbing "X-Files" episode, that's exactly what happens. However, the devious twist that series creator and writer Charlie Brooker put on this idea is that everyone decides who should die. This is where we get back to the notions of mob mentality and how much scarier this concept is on a national or even an international level, as amplified through the power of social media.