Are Black Mirror Episodes Connected By The Same Shared Universe?

Wherever there are works of art with Easter eggs to other projects, there will be fans searching for meaning. It's fascinating how a shared prop can suggest dozens of TV series exist in the same universe. And even though "Black Mirror" is an anthology series where each episode focuses on different characters and ideas, it seems as though they're all within the same timeline.

There are plenty of "Black Mirror" Easter eggs referencing past episodes. For example, "The Waldo Moment" features a news chyron referring to the events of "The National Anthem." That same episode features an advertisement for the talent show included on "Fifteen Million Merits." In 2016, around the release of Season 3, series creator Charlie Brooker seemed adamant that he wasn't trying to connect every single episode to one another. He told Thrillist, "We had the Irma Thomas song come back in because it does sort of nest the whole thing together in some kind of artistic universe, to sound wanky for a moment. So it is deliberate, but it's not part of some grand unveiling that this is all set in the year 2030 or something."

A year later, Brooker's stance on the whole shared universe idea would soften.