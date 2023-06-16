Black Mirror: Charlie Brooker Based Smithereens On His Own Real-Life Experiences

Anyone who watches "Black Mirror" will recognize immediately how many of the ideas in the show are based on the evolution of existing technologies and where they might inevitably take civilization. From the inspiration of "Shut Up and Dance" mirroring real-life internet vigilantes to how "Nosedive" imagines the ways that social credit systems might change society, many episodes have deliberately skewed toward just a small notch up from our own reality.

However, according to "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker, there's one episode of the series, "Smithereens," that skews especially close to a personal experience he once had. As the writer-producer explained to The Independent, he once had a very unsettling takeaway from a lift he'd accepted through a ride-sharing service.

"The story came from two things," Brooker recalled. "The first was regarding the trust you put in someone when you get in the back of an Uber. I had an experience where I got in the back of the car, and I was on my phone. Suddenly, I was wondering where I was," the "Black Mirror" creator explained.