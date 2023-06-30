The Witcher Season 3: When Will Netflix Release Vol 2?

Contains spoilers for Season 3, Volume 1 of "The Witcher"

Season 3, Volume 1 of "The Witcher," Netflix's live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's high fantasy novels, is officially available to stream. And while audiences are no doubt scrambling to digest Henry Cavill's final moments as the White Witcher before Liam Hemsworth dons the character mantle for Season 4 and onward, they'll have to wait just a little bit longer for the rest of the season to drop. This is because Volume 1 only contains the first five episodes of Season 3. The final three episodes, which will be released as Volume 2, are still locked away in Netflix's special vault until July 27.

This is not the first time that Netflix has straddled the line between its standard binging model, which sees an entire season released at once, and the more classic weekly model, which sees a singular episode released every week until the season is over. In 2022, Netflix released Season 4 of "Stranger Things" in a similar fashion, using the terminology "Part 1" and "Part 2." It seems to be a release model that Netflix only saves for larger projects in an effort to increase audience retention without resorting to the weekly model that many other streaming sites have already reverted to.