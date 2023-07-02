Why Platonic's Luke Macfarlane Had To Give Up A Role In Barbie To Star On The Apple TV+ Series

Luke Macfarlane is one of Hollywood's most interesting stars. The actor has lent his talents to several memorable television shows, but he's most well-known for being a fixture on the Hallmark Channel, boasting over a dozen appearances on the network's cinematic offerings. His cult-like following has made him one of the industry's most sought-after stars and rightfully so — Macfarlane has been captivating audiences for nearly two decades. It's only recently that he's getting the clout and applause he deserves.

Macfarlane was most recently seen in Billy Eichner's romantic comedy "Bros," a gig that saw him bask in universal kudos. Now, he's part of the Apple TV+ series "Platonic," which stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as two friends who reconnect. Macfarlane plays the husband of Bryne's character, who frequently tries to become buds with Rogen. Unsurprisingly, the Hallmark actor is receiving compliments left and right for his role in "Platonic." Looper critic Cynthia Vinney was particularly impressed with how Macfarlane's character was fleshed out, operating as more than just a foil in the two friend's relationship.

As great as his role in "Platonic" is, Macfarlane had to give up a gig in "Barbie" for it. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about how scheduling conflicts got in the way of starring in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which is set to make a splash at the box office. "It was interesting because I had auditioned for a small part in 'Barbie' and got it," the actor said. "We tried to make it work, and I was like, 'You know what? I really, really wanted to work on this show.'" Ultimately, he ended up choosing "Platonic" — which might just be one of his best creative choices.