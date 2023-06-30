The Witcher: The Real Reason Geralt Hates Portals

Netflix is continuing its split season release style with Season 3 of "The Witcher." Being that the third season is set to be the final run for star Henry Cavill in the central role of Geralt of Rivia, the titular monster hunter, it makes sense that the streamer may want to get as much mileage out of the latest batch of episodes as possible, but that doesn't necessarily take the sting out for fans.

Either way, something that remains consistent about Geralt across the books by creator Andrzej Sapkowski, the popular video game series, and Netflix's own take on "The Witcher" is that the character does not like to use portals. Though they allow for much faster travel than nearly any other means in the fictional universe that the story is set in, there are good reasons why Geralt doesn't trust them very much.

The main reason why Geralt doesn't like to use portals in "The Witcher" comes from an old adage about learning from the mistakes of others when you can rather than through direct experience. Essentially, Geralt has seen firsthand how badly teleportation spells can go, as he once witnessed a man cut in half by a portal after the magic failed him.