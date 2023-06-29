Twitter Isn't Holding Back On The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 1
A new season of Netflix's "The Witcher" is here, and it's a bittersweet occasion for fans. It's sweet because there are finally new episodes of the popular fantasy series for viewers to enjoy, but bitter in the sense that it's the last outing for Henry Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia. In 2022, it was announced Cavill would be stepping down from the role, and Liam Hemsworth would play Geralt starting with Season 4. At least fans can take solace in seeing Cavill get one last go-round as the monster hunter before he hangs up his sword for good.
On June 29, Netflix released the first five episodes of Season 3 on the platform, with the remaining three coming out on July 27. It's part of a growing trend on the streaming service to chop up seasons into different parts, like what it did with "Stranger Things" and "You." Twitter users may have wanted the entire thing at once, but that's not stopping many from binge-watching it shortly after Volume 1 dropped. And the consensus is largely positive, with fans like @jacefvengerberg writing, "3 episodes in and so far this has been such a great season ooohhhh, I've prayed for times like these."
In a way, the season division allows fans to savor Cavill's final Geralt performance a little longer. While there are some things fans can criticize, most are just happy a show of this quality has found its way on Netflix.
Jaskier is a season standout (but fans still shower Henry Cavill with praise)
Jaskier (Joey Batey) has provided more of the comedic moments throughout "The Witcher" since he was introduced in Season 1. However, it appears the character really came into his own in Season 3, with many viewers taking to Twitter to talk about how much they enjoyed his performance and how he helped carry the new season.
It's a vast improvement over his portrayal in Season 2, as @katiextbh pointed out, "This season of the Witcher proved that its possible to have Jaskier be a comedic character but also not make him the butt of every joke, and have people actually treat him well and still be funny. Like he had purpose and a storyline and it felt so much better than season 2." @elinacosplay was in the same boat: "I genuinely do not have the words for how much and how deeply I love Jaskier as a character."
All of the characters have their fans, and everyone from Ciri (Freya Allan) to Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) gets love online. But for many, Season 3, Volume 1 of "The Witcher" is all about Henry Cavill's last ride as Geralt. Many have even stated how they won't watch Season 4 since Cavill's not involved, like @mrganarthur: "watching new the witcher season, too bad it's the last one for me bc i ain't watching another episode when henry leaves the show." Fortunately, Cavill's not done yet, as there are three more episodes to Season 3 to be released, and hopefully, it's worth the wait.
Fans hate having to wait to see how The Witcher Season 3 ends
Netflix has yet to embrace a weekly release model fully, but it has begun experimenting with dividing popular shows into two volumes. It's a way to spread out the joy (and likely ensure people stay subscribed to the service longer than one month). It's unsurprising that "The Witcher" received this treatment given its popularity, but that's not stopping fans from being disappointed in how Season 3, Volume 1 ends.
Without getting into spoilers, @ripavengers mentioned how forgettable the final episode is, "the witcher season 3 chose the wrong episode to split the season like the way ill probs forget about it until the day it returns lol." There's also @Lisethepooh, who enjoyed Volume 1 for the most part but also felt let down by the conclusion: "Whooooo just binged the Witcher season 3. Enjoyed 4 episodes, wasn't a fan of the fifth. Also Jaskier 10/10. Wish it wasn't split into two parts but I get it."
At least fans don't have to say goodbye to Henry Cavill's Geralt quite yet, with three more episodes of Season 3 scheduled to come out on July 27. For now, you can watch the first five episodes on Netflix now.