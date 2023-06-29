Twitter Isn't Holding Back On The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 1

A new season of Netflix's "The Witcher" is here, and it's a bittersweet occasion for fans. It's sweet because there are finally new episodes of the popular fantasy series for viewers to enjoy, but bitter in the sense that it's the last outing for Henry Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia. In 2022, it was announced Cavill would be stepping down from the role, and Liam Hemsworth would play Geralt starting with Season 4. At least fans can take solace in seeing Cavill get one last go-round as the monster hunter before he hangs up his sword for good.

On June 29, Netflix released the first five episodes of Season 3 on the platform, with the remaining three coming out on July 27. It's part of a growing trend on the streaming service to chop up seasons into different parts, like what it did with "Stranger Things" and "You." Twitter users may have wanted the entire thing at once, but that's not stopping many from binge-watching it shortly after Volume 1 dropped. And the consensus is largely positive, with fans like @jacefvengerberg writing, "3 episodes in and so far this has been such a great season ooohhhh, I've prayed for times like these."

In a way, the season division allows fans to savor Cavill's final Geralt performance a little longer. While there are some things fans can criticize, most are just happy a show of this quality has found its way on Netflix.