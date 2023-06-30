Dune: The Sisterhood Gets Back On Track With New Director And Cast Members

"Dune: The Sisterhood," the Max Original series spinning off the universe of "Dune," is back on track as a new director and two new stars have been confirmed, per Deadline. The project previously lost director Johan Renck in February, as well as star Shirley Henderson, amid what was characterized as a "creative overhaul," resulting in a production hiatus.

Taking their place will be a trio of talent, beginning with Anna Foerster as director. Foerster has previously helmed episodes of the now-defunct HBO series "Westworld," Netflix's Marvel series "Jessica Jones," and the Starz historical drama, "Outlander." Also coming aboard are actors Olivia Williams, best known for her work as Camilla Bowles on Netflix's "The Crown," and Jodhi May, who previously appeared as Queen Calanthe in Netflix's "The Witcher."

Williams will appear in the role of Tula Harkonnen, an ancestor of several "Dune" characters and a founder of the clandestine Bene Gesserit sisterhood. May is set to play Natalya, a new character created for the series. May will replace Indira Varma in the role.